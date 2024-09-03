Spire Wealth Management Sells 191 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $104.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.38%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

