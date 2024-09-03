Spire Wealth Management Trims Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in Progressive by 8.2% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 4.0% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive stock opened at $252.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.25. The stock has a market cap of $147.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $131.87 and a 52 week high of $254.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $2,259,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,874,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $2,259,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,874,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,439,833.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,400.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,564,766 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Bank of America dropped their price target on Progressive from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.41.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

