Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,635 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 108.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,475,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,847 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %

SBUX opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average of $83.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

