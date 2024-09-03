Stiles Financial Services Inc Invests $227,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 99,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $98.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

