StockNews.com Lowers American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.33.

AEO opened at $20.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,400 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $61,315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,107,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,034,000 after buying an additional 1,936,938 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,722,000 after buying an additional 1,726,982 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

