Summit Financial LLC Acquires 5,661 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 94.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

