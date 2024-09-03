Summit Financial LLC Acquires 834 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,866,238,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,061,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,496,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,609,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,102,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,804,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BR opened at $212.86 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.73 and a 12 month high of $223.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.57 and a 200-day moving average of $202.37. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,503,110 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.