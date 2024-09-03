Summit Financial LLC Buys 3,430 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EMR opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.94.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

