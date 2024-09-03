Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,025,521,000 after purchasing an additional 201,817 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,695,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,085,794,000 after buying an additional 252,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,123,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,139,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,862,000 after acquiring an additional 115,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,858,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 234,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $132.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.54.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $146.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $147.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.28. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.26.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $408,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,784.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,034 shares of company stock worth $5,623,890 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

