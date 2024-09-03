Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Moody’s by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Moody’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 9,756.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $487.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $452.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.89. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.00.

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,606.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,647.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

