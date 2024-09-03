Summit Financial LLC Has $845,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1005 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

