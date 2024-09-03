Summit Financial LLC Has $872,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 160.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,071 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 172.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

