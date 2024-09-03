Summit Financial LLC Has $926,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,352,771,000 after buying an additional 1,868,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 72.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,333,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,797,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,122,000 after buying an additional 89,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,696 shares of company stock worth $9,264,905. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

