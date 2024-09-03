Summit Financial LLC Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $311,899.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,323,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $311,899.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,323,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,911. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $161.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $161.97.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.