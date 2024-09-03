Summit Financial LLC Increases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,121,000 after buying an additional 1,297,536 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,300.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,703,000 after buying an additional 1,155,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,857,000 after buying an additional 823,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,456.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 658,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,597,000 after acquiring an additional 633,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $139.16 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $86.96 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.70 and its 200 day moving average is $132.33. The company has a market capitalization of $624.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

