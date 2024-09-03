Summit Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.31%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

