Summit Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.75. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $82.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

