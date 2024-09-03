Summit Financial LLC Purchases 12,964 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after acquiring an additional 59,082 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 155,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on F shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

F opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

