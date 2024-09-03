Summit Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 26,344 SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SJNK opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $25.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.