Summit Financial LLC Raises Stake in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TVE opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $23.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

for more than eight decades, the tennessee valley authority has provided affordable electricity, environmental stewardship and economic development opportunities to the tennessee valley. tva was established by congress in 1933 to address a wide range of environmental, economic and technological issues, including the need for low-cost electricity, and navigation and flood control along the tennessee river system.

