Summit Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 32,537 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 113,696 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $2,634,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $173.03 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.45.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

