Summit Financial LLC Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Get Booking alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,909.23 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,144.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,790.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,697.74. The company has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $37.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,068.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.