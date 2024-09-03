Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.13. Tantech shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 3,181,100 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tantech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

