Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.13. Tantech shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 3,181,100 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tantech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Tantech Stock Performance
About Tantech
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.
