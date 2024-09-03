TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth $273,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TC Energy by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 299,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,162 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 18.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.72.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.85%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

