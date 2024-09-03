Telos Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,227 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The company has a market cap of $399.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

