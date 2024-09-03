The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,426 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,199,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $173.74 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.02 and a 200-day moving average of $181.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.