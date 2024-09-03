The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,046,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after acquiring an additional 151,846 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,011,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,763,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 794,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,383,000 after purchasing an additional 461,455 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 760,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 553,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $44.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 2.30.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 2,191 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 136,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $825,000 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Free Report)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.