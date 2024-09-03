The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,606,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,209 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chemours were worth $36,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 32.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 197,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 24,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Chemours by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CC opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Chemours had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

