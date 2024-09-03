The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Shares Down 4.2%

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.75 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30). 353,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 152,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.32).

The Mission Group Stock Down 4.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.89 million, a PE ratio of -176.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Mission Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Business & Corporate; Consumer & Lifestyle; Health & Wellness; Property; Sports & Entertainment; Technology & Mobility; and MISSION Advantage & Central segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.