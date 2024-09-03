The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $1,078,831,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,883 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,642,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4,545.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 690,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 548.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,866,000 after purchasing an additional 686,433 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $252.20 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $131.87 and a 12 month high of $254.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.25.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $4,859,739.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at $64,836,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,984 shares of company stock worth $22,564,766 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.41.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

