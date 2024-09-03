The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Southern by 22.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,625. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $86.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.78. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Southern from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

