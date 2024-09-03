The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Down 5.6% in August

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,559,100 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 2,709,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,397.8 days.

The Star Entertainment Group Stock Performance

EHGRF opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The Star Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33.

The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

