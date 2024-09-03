The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Decreased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 121,551 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $32,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

