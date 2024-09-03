Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.92

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.92 and traded as low as C$1.70. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 11,698 shares changing hands.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$30.00 million for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,116.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.041005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

