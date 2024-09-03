TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $34,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,447,587,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after purchasing an additional 442,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,420,882,000 after purchasing an additional 30,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,056,109,000 after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $790,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,422.94.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,373.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,273.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,259.08. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $802.46 and a 1-year high of $1,380.83. The firm has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,708 shares of company stock valued at $133,146,005. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

