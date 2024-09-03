Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (TRINZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on September 30th

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Price Performance
Shares of TRINZ opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Ulta’s Stock Dip: Analysts Say Seize This Buying Opportunity
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.