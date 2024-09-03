Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (TRINZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on September 30th

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Price Performance

Shares of TRINZ opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18.

