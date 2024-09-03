Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.06. Trinity Place shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 126,200 shares.

Trinity Place Trading Down 10.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.08.

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Trinity Place had a negative net margin of 104.00% and a negative return on equity of 5,086.83%.

About Trinity Place

Trinity Place Holdings Inc operates as a real estate holding, investment, development, and asset management company in the United States. Its assets are located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan; and a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey. The company also controls various intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector, including FilenesBasement.com, its rights to the Stanley Blacker brand, as well as the intellectual property associated with the running of the Brides event and An Educated Consumer.

