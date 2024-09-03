TrueFi Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.71 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. TrueFi has a market cap of $100.71 million and approximately $15.84 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0871 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000090 BTC.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,241,947,376 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,156,244,165 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,241,947,376.1551602 with 1,156,244,164.9330533 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.08728843 USD and is up 10.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $16,897,292.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

