Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Reduced by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,853 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after buying an additional 1,458,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,395,000 after purchasing an additional 883,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,787,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,914,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,507,000 after purchasing an additional 101,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of -33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.89. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

