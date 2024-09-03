U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Lifted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.