Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Raised by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.64 billion, a PE ratio of 117.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

