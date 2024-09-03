UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,220 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 875.6% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
UiPath Price Performance
Shares of UiPath stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $27.87.
About UiPath
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
