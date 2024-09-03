Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2026 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $434.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $352.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.42.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,545,000 after purchasing an additional 76,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,192,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,862,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,149,000 after buying an additional 24,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,933,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.