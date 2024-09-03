United Asset Strategies Inc. Cuts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738,345 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $317,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $105,569,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.2 %

KDP stock opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.