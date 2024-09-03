United Asset Strategies Inc. Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. River Global Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

