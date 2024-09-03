United Asset Strategies Inc. Decreases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,763 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in MetLife by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE MET opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average is $71.88.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MET shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

