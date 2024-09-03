United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,900,000 after purchasing an additional 83,320 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $997,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $558,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 566,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,804,000 after buying an additional 550,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,608,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $165.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.77.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

