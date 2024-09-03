United Asset Strategies Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $309.06 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $309.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

