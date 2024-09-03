United Asset Strategies Inc. Lowers Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $284.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.78. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $198.67 and a 12 month high of $284.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $3,878,712. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

