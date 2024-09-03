United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New $666,000 Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. William Allan Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $259.47 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Barclays cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.94.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

